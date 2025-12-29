Health chiefs have urged people to take extra care and use of the right NHS services between Christmas and the new year after a cold weather alert was issued.

NHS Sussex said: “As Sussex moves through the period between Christmas and the new year, residents are being reminded to take extra care during colder weather and to look out for others who may be more vulnerable.

“A yellow cold health alert has been issued for the south east by the UK Health Security Agency, highlighting the increased health risks cold temperatures can pose, particularly for older people, those with long-term conditions and people who may struggle to keep their homes warm.

“Keeping warm, staying hydrated and getting advice early if you feel unwell can help reduce the risk of more serious illness over the winter period.

“People are encouraged to avoid icy conditions where possible, wear suitable footwear outdoors and not delay seeking help for minor illnesses by visiting a local pharmacy or using NHS 111.

“Checking in on friends, family and neighbours to make sure they have access to warmth, food and support can also make a real difference during cold weather.

“This ‘Twixmas’ – the period between Christmas Day and the new year – Sussex residents are being reminded that NHS services continue to be here for you.

“GP practices are open as usual, apart from the New Year’s Day bank holiday, but are expected to be busy.

“People are encouraged to use online consultation services and their practice’s appointment systems wherever possible.

“The NHS App and NHS 111 online also offer a quick and easy way to get advice on worrying symptoms and guidance on the most appropriate place to get help.

“NHS 111 is available 24/7 online at 111.nhs.uk or by phone by dialling 111. People should only attend A&E or call 999 for life-threatening emergencies.

“Residents are being strongly encouraged to use their local pharmacy as a first point of contact for minor illnesses such as sore throats, sinusitis, earache and tummy troubles.

“Pharmacists are trained experts who can provide clinical advice and treatment without the need for an appointment.

“As part of the Pharmacy First service, most pharmacies can now provide prescription medicines for certain conditions without needing to see a GP, including

impetigo (aged 1 year and over)

infected insect bites (aged 1 year and over)

earache (aged 1 to 17 years)

sore throat (aged 5 years and over)

sinusitis (aged 12 years and over)

urinary tract infections (women aged 16 to 64 years)

shingles (aged 18 years and over)

“Pharmacy opening hours will be reduced over the festive period but there will be at least one pharmacy open every day in each local area. Residents are advised to check rotas before travelling.

“It is also not too late for eligible people to get their free flu vaccination, with many community pharmacies continuing to offer flu jabs over the winter period.

“If you need urgent dental care but don’t have a regular dentist or your own dentist cannot see you, the Sussex Dental Helpline can book you an appointment with an NHS dentist with availability in Sussex.

“The helpline provides same-day urgent care appointments for conditions such as severe pain, bleeding and swelling, dental abscesses and broken or knocked-out teeth.

“Call 0300 123 1663 between 8am and 4pm Monday to Friday, excluding bank holidays, or email kcht.dentalhelpdesk@nhs.net. Outside these hours, people can contact NHS 111 online or by phone.

“The festive period can also be particularly challenging for mental health. Adults aged 18 and over who are struggling to cope or experiencing a mental health crisis can access immediate out-of-hours support at Staying Well services across Sussex.

“Services are available in Brighton, Crawley, Eastbourne, Hastings and Worthing and are open from 5pm to 10.30pm on weekdays and from 3pm to 10.30pm at weekends including New Year’s Day.”

NHS Sussex interim chief medical officer Amy Dissanyake said: “Cold weather can have a real impact on both physical and mental health, especially during the busy period between Christmas and the new year.

“NHS services are here for you and choosing the right service helps us support everyone who needs care.

“Using your local pharmacy for minor illnesses, getting advice early, keeping warm and checking in on others can make a real difference for people, communities and our NHS this winter.”