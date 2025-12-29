The owner of a family home converted into six holiday let rooms in Portslade is asking for retrospective planning permission.

The three-bedroom end of terrace house in Vale Road has been converted into ensuite guest rooms – three on the ground floor, three on the first.

Each room has a bed, small seating area, mini-fridge, kettle and microwave with an ensuite bathroom.

A lean-to extension at the back contains a staff laundry.

The application, submitted by Mario Otero, says: “Despite the accessibility and vitality of Portslade, there remains a shortage of visitor accommodation in the immediate area.

“Most hotels and guest houses are concentrated in central Brighton and Hove, several kilometres to the east. This means visitors to Portslade often commute daily from elsewhere, increasing local traffic and parking demand.

“Providing short-stay rooms within walking distance of the railway station and local shops therefore reduces travel burdens, aligns with the council’s sustainability goals, and directly supports the community’s economy.

There is no dedicated off-street parking. On-street parking in Vale Road is subject to resident-permit restrictions between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

“Parking is offered in a private multistorey car park situated behind the property for a nightly fee that places no burden on residential parking options.

“Guests are informed in advance that parking is limited and are encouraged to arrive by train or bus. The business model targets visitors who prefer public transport and short-stay urban accommodation.

“Guest behaviour is managed with house rules and quiet hours (10 pm to 7 am). The rooms are internally insulated, and each has its own bathroom, reducing cross-noise between units. Cleaning is limited to daytime hours.

“The nature of short, low-occupancy stays means the site generates minimal disturbance and retains a residential atmosphere.”

The rooms have been listed on Booking.com with reviews dating back to last month. They’re available to let at about £95 per room during peak times.