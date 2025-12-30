An eye care specialist has spoken of being “humbled” after she was included in the newly published New Year Honours List.

And her former employer, University Hospitals Sussex, said that it was “proud to celebrate” Joy White who was awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM).

She was the head of service for orthoptics at the Sussex Eye Hospital, in Brighton, until she retired this time last year.

Her BEM was awarded for her outstanding contribution to ophthalmology – both in Sussex and around the world.

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust said: “Joy retired from the trust last December after a distinguished career dedicated to improving vision and transforming lives.

“She qualified in orthoptics from Sheffield and went on to become an orthoptic teacher, later joining Moorfields Eye Hospital in London. Her passion for eye health extended far beyond the UK.

“During the 1990s, Joy worked with charities including Children on the Edge and Iasis, carrying out vision screening at schools in Romania and Albania.

“She also volunteered with Orbis, an international ophthalmology charity, and supported the Brighton Lusaka Health Link, in Zambia, training eye health clinicians.

“Joy’s leadership at the Sussex Eye Hospital has left a lasting legacy. She has championed patient-focused care and inspired countless colleagues through her commitment to excellence.”

She said: “I feel incredibly humbled to receive this recognition. My career has always been about putting patients first and sharing knowledge to improve eye health globally.

“I’ve been fortunate to work with amazing colleagues and charities that make a real difference.”

The trust’s chief executive Andy Heeps said: “I am delighted to congratulate Joy on this well-deserved honour.

“Her dedication to patient care and commitment to advancing eye health both locally and globally have been truly exceptional.”

Dr Heeps added: “Her leadership at the trust and humanitarian work overseas reflect the very best of NHS values – and her legacy will continue to inspire colleagues for years to come.

“We are immensely proud to see her honoured with a British Empire Medal, a fitting tribute to a career that has improved countless lives across Sussex and beyond.”

The trust added: “This award celebrates Joy’s lifelong dedication to patient care, education and global eye health initiatives.”