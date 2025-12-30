Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has made four changes to the starting line up at West Ham United this evening (Tuesday 30 December).

Danny Welbeck returns, along with Yankuba Minteh. Joel Veltman is also due to start as is James Milner.

Four of the eleven who started against Arsenal on Saturday (27 December) drop to the bench – Georginio Rutter, Brajan Gruda, Jack Hinshelwood and Diego Coppola.

The Seagulls are looking to arrest a winless run that has lasted throughout the months, with three defeats and just two points.

One of the draws came at home to the Hammers earlier on the month when a lat goal from Rutter saved Albion’s blushes.

Kaoru Mitoma is on the bench tonight, having recovered from illness, along with Tom Watson, Charalampos Kostoulas, Olivier Boscagli and reserve keeper Jason Steele.

Hürzeler said before the match: “We know how difficult it is to beat them from the game at the Amex a few weeks ago.

“They have a lot of quality and they’re very good in transition and they’re good in set pieces. They proved it against Fulham on Saturday.

“I think they deserved to win this game and therefore we know that they will be a really tough opponent.”

Callum Wilson returns for West Ham. At the Amex, he set up Jarrod Bowen who scored the first goal of the game, leaving Albion to chase until pretty much the final whistle.