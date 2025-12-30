A 16-year-old boy has been convicted of stabbing another teenager in an attack apparently motivated by jealousy over a girl.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denied the attack but was found guilty by district judge Tessa Szagun after a trial at Brighton Magistrates Court.

She heard evidence from the victim, and from detective constable Alexandra Funnel, who presented video from shop CCTV and doorbell cameras showing a masked figure matching the boy’s description walking along the same route plotted by his GPS tag.

This was to demonstrate the reliability of the GPS data which placed him at the scene of the stabbing in Lavender Street, Kemp Town, when it took place.

The court was also told other youths with the victim had initially told police the attack had taken place at The Patch, and the attacker was a 30-year-old man who appeared to be homeless.

Police initially searched both The Patch and Queens Park, but nothing was found. A second search of Queens Park uncovered the victim’s mobile phone, using location data supplied by his parents.

However police were not able to get call logs of another youth’s phone which the victim said had been used to call the attacker to tell him the victim was at Lavender House. This was because the phone’s owner did not give permission.

The court was told the attacker had previously been convicted of attempted grievous bodily harm and six other knife offences.

Two other teens, aged 17, were charged with assault. One, whose DNA was found on the victim, was found guilty. The other, also 17, who the victim said had initially attempted to stop the attack and who walked him to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, was acquitted.

All three boys are subject to gang injunctions which they breached by being in each other’s company on the day of the attack in September last year.

The 16-year-old has already launched an appeal against his conviction, which will be heard next year.

Until then, he is being held in a youth detention centre. Sentencing has been delayed until the appeal has been heard in April 2026.