As 2025 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

Stanford Infant and Junior Schools announced plans to merge in order to combat rising costs and shrinking numbers.

A new timelapse video showed the latest phase of the Madeira Terrace restoration.

An undisclosed supermarket’s plans to move into the building currently occupied by Curry’s in Hove were revealed.

A man was detained by police after windows were smashed and paint spattered at the Farrow and Ball shop.

A Brighton man who killed a married couple at their home in Newhaven was due to go on trial at Brighton Crown Court . Three weeks later, Derek Martin was found guilty of murdering his stepdaughter Chloe Bashford and her husband Joshua.