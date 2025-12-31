As 2025 draws to a close, here’s a look back at some of the stories that made the news month by month.

A resident was threatened with having her door broken down for a gas safety check while she was away looking after sick mother.

A man crashed into a bus stop on the A23 southbound in Brighton and was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards. Police said he had suffered a medical incident.

Two mothers threw themselves over their babies to shield them as at least one gunshot shattered a bus window a court heard.

The council acted unreasonably in refusing to allow a developer to remove green tiles from his pub before restoring them, a planning inspector ruled.

A developer asked permission to rent its student flats to professionals because it is struggling to let them out.

Former Brighton Pavilion MP Caroline Lucas became a professor at the University of Sussex.