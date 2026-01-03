Kaoru Mitoma has been named in the starting line up as Brighton and Hove Albion host Burnley at the Amex this afternoon (Saturday 3 January).

And Pascal Gross is on the subs bench as Fabian Hürzeler looks for a side that can bank three points for the first time since November.

Eighteen-year-old Charalampos Kostoulas is down to start up front, with Mitoma, Georginio Rutter and Diego Gomez in support and Brajan Gruda back in midfield alongside Yasin Ayari.

Skipper Lewis Dunk and Jan Paul van Hecke are at the centre of a four-man defence that also includes Joel Veltman again and Ferdi Kadioglu, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Yankuba Minteh, who limped off during the draw against West Ham United on Tuesday (30 December), is being rested this afternoon.

Danny Welbeck, Maxim De Cuyper and James Milner all drop to the bench, alongside the returning Gross, back from Borussia Dortmund.

Also on the bench are Olivier Boscagli, Diego Coppola, Jack Hinshelwood, Tom Watson and reserve keeper Jason Steele.

Burnley have gone even longer without a win than Brighton – a run that stretches back to October and has left the Clarets in 19th place with just 12 points from 19 matches.

Albion are 14th, with 25 points from the same number of games.

Scott Parker’s side are without a number of key players including top scorer Zian Flemming, Maxime Esteve and Joe Worrall.

But the visiting subs include Ashley Barnes who was a prolific striker for the Seagulls from 2010 to 2014 – and has put a fair few in the Albion net for the Clarets.

Armando Broja has been named up front today while Martin Dubravka has a five-man defence in front of him as the visitors seem set on trying to neutralise any attacking threat.

The referee today is Tim Robinson and kick off is scheduled for 3pm.