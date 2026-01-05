A fire crew cut free the occupant of a car after a crash near the Devil’s Dyke, just north of Brighton, this morning (Monday 5 January).

The two-vehicle crash happened in Saddlescombe Road, near the corner of Devil’s Dyke Road, in Saddlescombe, close to Poynings at about 7.30am.

One person was cut free from the wreckage and East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said that two people were handed over to South East Coast Ambulance Service.

Paramedics assessed and treated both at the scene before they were taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, in Brighton, for further treatment.

Fuel spilt on to the road as a result of the crash and firefighters worked on making the road surface safe before leaving the scene just before 9am.

The road remained closed for accident investigators to carry out their work, with Sussex Police issuing an update shortly before 4.30pm.

The force said: “Saddlescombe Road, near Poynings, has now been reopened following a closure after a serious collision this morning.”

Earlier, police said: “A road closure is in place while emergency services respond to a serious collision near Poynings.

“Emergency services were called shortly after 7.35am to Saddlescombe Road after the collision.

“Police have put a road closure in place while emergency services respond to this incident.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and to find alternative routes while we respond to this incident.”

The fire service sent two fire engines from Preston Circus, in Brighton, and another from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service.

An air ambulance was also sent to the scene.