A light carpeting of snow covered Brighton and Hove’s hilly suburbs overnight although traffic appeared to be moving this morning (Monday 5 January).

There were plenty of streets given more than a dusting towards the centre of town too.

Temperatures dipped below freezing in the small hours and are forecast to reach a maximum of 2C or 35F to 36F during the day today.

But tonight they are due to drop to -2C or about 28F before starting to pick up tomorrow afternoon, with the wind swinging round from northerly to southwesterly.

With rain expected tomorrow overnight, the white stiff short be fairly short-lived for most.

All bus services were running this morning despite the weather, Brighton and Hove Buses said.