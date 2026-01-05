A man who stole a bike from outside Waitrose, in Hove, has been banned from scores of shops across Sussex.

Nathan Lee, 48, stole the £450 bike belonging to Hove actress Petra Massey from outside the store, in Nevill Road, on Sunday 10 August.

The next day he stole sweets worth more than £200 in two raids on the Co-op, in Southwick Square, Southwick.

He also repeatedly targeted Sainsbury’s, at Lyons Farm, Worthing, stealing several hundred pounds of meat, drink and other goods.

Sussex Police said: “A prolific shop thief has been banned from entering major retailers across Sussex after admitting his latest offences.

“Nathan Lee targeted shops in Worthing and Littlehampton between July and November.

“The 48-year-old stole items worth hundreds of pounds.

“He was one of three suspects investigated by the Worthing Response Investigation Team, Neighbourhood Policing Team and Operation Safety team.

“Thanks to the teamwork of officers, three suspects including Lee were charged with a total of 48 offences on the same day.

“Lee, of Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, was charged with eight shop theft offences and one count of theft of a pedal cycle.

“He admitted the charges when he appeared before Worthing Magistrates’ Court on Monday 8 December.

“The court imposed a two-year criminal behaviour order (CBO) which prohibits Lee from entering any Co-op, Sainsbury’s, B&M, Robert Dyas and Marks and Spencer store in Sussex.

“It was part of an eight-month suspended prison sentence which also requires him to complete 25 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions.

“The court was told how the first incident happened in Boots, in Churchill Parade, Littlehampton, on Thursday 31 July, where he stole £200 worth of medicines.

“In August he stole packs of chicken from a BP service station in Worthing Road, Littlehampton, and a bicycle from outside Waitrose, in Hove.

“He admitted further thefts of Ariel washing bottles at the Co-op, in Goring Road, Worthing, a vacuum cleaner at B&M Bargains, in the Guildbourne Centre, a jacket from To Be Worn Again, in Montague Street, two vacuum cleaners from Robert Dyas, in South Street, and blue-ray CDs from HMV between August and November.

“Lee also appeared in court again on Saturday 20 December, admitting two breaches of the CBO, by entering the Co-op store in Rowlands Road, Worthing, on Tuesday 9 December and Wednesday 10 December.

“He served time in detention awaiting the court hearing and was ordered to pay a further £80 in fines, £85 costs and a £32 surcharge.”

Chief Inspector James Davidson, the district commander for Adur, Worthing and Horsham, said: “Nathan Lee targeted stores across West Sussex and stole items from them.

“We understand the concerns people have about shoplifting which impacts retail staff, customers and our communities.

“That is why we are working with partner agencies and with retail stores to identify offenders and to pursue successful prosecutions in court.

“We are pleased that Lee is now the subject of a criminal behaviour order which means he must leave any store in Sussex if requested to do so by staff and he is banned from entering many retailers who he has repeatedly targeted.

“Officers are determined to catch offenders who cause the most harm in our communities and we continue to urge the public to report these crimes to us.”

Sussex Police added: “Separately, Adam Gibbs, 34, of Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, was charged with seven counts of shop theft and five counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

“He appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 December where he admitted the charges.

“He was sentenced to a 16-week suspended prison sentence and was ordered to complete drug rehabilitation treatment for nine months as well as 10 RAR sessions.

“Karlie Everson, 38, of Ivy Arch Road, Worthing, was charged with 12 counts of shop theft and eight counts of breaching a criminal behaviour order.

“She appeared before Crawley Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday 2 December where she admitted the charges and was remanded in custody to appear before Lewes Crown Court for sentence on Tuesday 6 January.”