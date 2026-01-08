An electric scooter rider who was taken to hospital with serious injuries after a crash in Brighton has been discharged from hospital.

But mystery surrounds the crash in Hollingdean before Christmas that left the 34-year-old man apparently fighting for his life.

He is understood to have been found unconscious in Davey Drive and it was unclear at the time whether any other vehicle was involved.

Sussex Police started an investigation, known as Operation Gateway, which included house-to-house inquiries as they sought witnesses and footage from the likes of doorbell security cameras or dashcams.

Today, the force said: “The e-scooter rider from the collision on Saturday 20 December has been discharged from hospital and we believe they were the only vehicle involved.

“No arrests have been made.”

Before Christmas, Sussex Police said: “Police are investigating a collision involving an electric scooter in Brighton this afternoon (20 December).

“Emergency services were called to Davey Drive, in Brighton, to a report of a collision involving an electric scooter rider at around 3pm.

“The scooter rider – a 34-year-old man – has been taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries.

“An investigation has been launched, including house-to-house inquiries, to understand the full circumstances.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information or relevant dashcam or doorbell footage is asked to contact collision.appeal@sussex.police.uk, quoting serial 790 of 20/12, Operation Gateway.”