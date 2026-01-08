Key authors, cooks, artists, and gardeners including Michael Palin, Prue Leith, Mary Keen and Kit Kemp are among the speakers announced for a new year-round series of intimate events at cultural venue Charleston in Firle, East Sussex. A full list of all events can be found through the venue itself – Charleston farmhouse.

Charleston farmhouse in Firle has revealed the first names in a new programme of in-person conversations with leading figures from the worlds of literature, art, design, gardening and performance.

Building on the spirit of its popular Festival each May, this inspiring year-round series brings together bold voices and brilliant minds to share stories, spark ideas and explore contemporary issues.

Events will take place in the newly restored Hay Barn at Charleston, an intimate venue with seating for 220 people.

The first events announced include:

Michael Palin in conversation with Samira Ahmed, 28 January, 7pm (fully booked – waiting list open)

(fully booked – waiting list open) Dame Prue Leith, culinary icon, broadcaster and bestselling author, in conversation, 27 February, 7pm

Diary of a Keen Gardener: celebrated garden designer Mary Keen in conversation with Anna Pavord, 18 March, 2pm

Design Stories: acclaimed designer Kit Kemp in conversation, 19 March, 7pm

Charleston’s beautiful walled garden is also open and free to visit every day too. Designed as a living painting and filled with sculpture, the garden at Charleston was a canvas, a studio, a prop store, a stage, a sanctuary, and is absolutely central to the creativity of the place, and is a beautiful location to have a picnic too.

Ticket Details

Tickets are on sale now.

Concessions and £10 tickets for Under 30s are available for all events.

Charleston café and bar will be open from 10am–7pm serving cakes, pastries, lunches, hot food and drinks.

Book at: https://www.charleston.org.uk/events/

Venue: Charleston in Firle, East Sussex, BN8 6LL – Directions here