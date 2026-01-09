Brighton’s iconic beachfront is set for a defining moment this summer as multi-Grammy nominated artist MOBY headlines the closing day of ‘On The Beach Festival’ with a full live band.

On Sunday 26th July, the world-renowned electronic music pioneer brings a landmark performance to Brighton Beach for what is currently his only announced UK performance of 2026. With over 20 million albums sold worldwide, Moby remains one of the most influential figures in modern dance music, and this one-off seaside show promises a rare opportunity to experience one of the genre’s true architects in an open-air setting.

After stepping back from large-scale touring for many years, Moby returned to the stage with acclaimed European shows in 2024 celebrating the 25th anniversary of ‘Play’. In 2026, he embarks on a limited 20-date worldwide tour, with Brighton standing as one of the most significant dates on that schedule. It will also mark his long-awaited return to the city, having not performed in Brighton since 24th November 2002.

As the closing chapter of On The Beach 2026’s seven-show programme, this final day is set to live long in the memory for all who attend, a once-in-a-generation artist, an iconic location, and a performance that will resonate far beyond the shoreline.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale at 10am on Tuesday 20th January and general sale tickets are available from 10am on Wednesday 21st January.

On The Beach:

Having debuted in 2021 on Brighton’s seafront, ‘On The Beach’ is now entering its sixth year on the south coast. With a programme of sold out shows that spans from Fatboy Slim, Chase & Status, Above & Beyond, Bicep, Bonobo, Eric Prydz, Hybrid Minds, Underworld, and Carl Cox to Royal Blood, Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Libertines, Bloc Party, Kaiser Chiefs and The Kooks. ‘On The Beach’ is already having a huge impact on the UK’s festival circuit.

2026 has already seen Fatboy Slim announce 3 shows which all sold out in the pre-sale. The Maccabees have also been announced, with 2 remaining days left to be announced.

www.onthebeachbrighton.com

More on MOBY:

Moby was born Richard Melville Hall in Harlem, NYC in 1965. His father gave him his nickname “Moby” when he was 10 minutes old, as a result of his hereditary relationship to Herman Melville. Moby started playing classical music and studying music theory when he was 9 years old, and then came of age musically in the punk rock scene in and around NYC in the early 80’s. He released his first single, ‘Go’, in 1991 (listed as one of Rolling Stone magazine’s best records of all time), and has been making albums ever since. He has sold over 20,000,000 albums worldwide.

In addition to making his own records, Moby has also produced and remixed artists as varied and disparate as David Bowie, Public Enemy, Ozzy Osbourne, The Beastie Boys, and Daft Punk, to name a few. Moby also works with and supports a variety of non-profit organizations, including The Humane Society, Emily’s List, The ACLU, and The Institute for Music and Neurologic Function.

He has also branched out into film and television production with his company Little Walnut. In addition to their award-winning documentaries ‘Moby Doc’ and ‘Punk Rock Vegan Movie’, Little Walnut is planning a summer 2026 release of their first narrative feature, Tecie.

moby.com