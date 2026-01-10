Fabian Hürzeler hopes to “create new history” by ending Brighton and Hove Albion’s unhappy FA Cup form against Manchester United.

The Seagulls head to Old Trafford for their third-round clash tomorrow afternoon (Sunday 11 January) having never beaten the 13-time winners in six previous ties.

Albion lost the 1983 final to United in a replay, were beaten by them at the quarter-final stage in 2018 and suffered an agonising penalty shoot-out defeat in the semi-finals in 2023.

Hürzeler said: “It’s a good reason to go there and change it, to go there and try to avoid having this kind of history in this club, so that’s our responsibility.

“We know we are capable of going there and winning this game. We know we are capable of going there and getting to the next round – and that’s our only focus.

“There are new circumstances. There are new players on the pitch. It’s just a new situation so that’s why we don’t get too much affected by these kind of things and then we try to create new history.”

Manchester United are set for a second match under caretaker manager Darren Fletcher after a 2-2 draw with Burnley in midweek following the sacking of Ruben Amorim.

Hürzeler said: “The players didn’t change so we will face the same individual quality we faced under Ruben.

“I don’t know how they will face us. We saw only one game against Burnley and it’s difficult to get so many conclusions out of one game.

“The main thing and what we can control is how we prepare for the game.”

The match is due to kick off at 4.30pm.