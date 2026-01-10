Brighton and Hove City Council has welcomed news that it will be given the power to issue parking tickets to drivers who park on pavements.

The move aims to keep pavements clear and safe for pedestrians, in particular, parents with buggies, wheelchair and mobility scooter users and people who are blind or have poor vision.

Yesterday (Friday 9 January) the council said that new pavement parking powers were great news for Brighton and Hove.

The council said: “Brighton and Hove City Council is welcoming the news that local authorities will be given more powers to tackle dangerous and anti-social pavement parking.

“Yesterday the Department for Transport (DfT) announced they’ll be making it easier for councils to introduce pavement parking restrictions across wider areas.

“It will mean clearer pavements for pedestrians, buggies and pushchairs, wheelchairs and mobility scooters across Brighton and Hove.

“At the moment, pavement parking restrictions are limited to individual streets and require a lengthy legal process.”

Labour councillor Trevor Muten, the council’s cabinet member for transport and city infrastructure, said: “This is very welcome news from the government and will help us tackle a persistent problem we’ve been wanting to address for some time.

“Parking on pavements causes genuine safety and accessibility problems, blocking access for pedestrians and especially for disabled people and those with mobility issues.

“Over time, it also damages pavements which we then must repair.

“These new powers will give a greater ability to restrict and enforce pavement parking across the city, keeping them clear and safe for everyone.

“We’re awaiting further details and guidance from the Department for Transport about how these new powers can be used effectively and proportionately.

“But I look forward to working with officers to help create better, clearer and safer pavements for Brighton and Hove.”

The council added: “Further guidance from the DfT is expected later this year.”

In Edinburgh, the council collects nearly £500,000 a year in fines for pavement parking in addition to about £8 million a year in parking fines – broadly the same level of parking fines as Brighton and Hove.