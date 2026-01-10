One of the most distinctive pubs in Brighton and Hove has closed, with the owner hoping to reopen the grade II* listed premises soon with a tenant installed.

The Hangleton Manor had been managed by an employee of the owner Hall and Woodhouse but the premises closed last weekend.

Hall and Woodhouse said: “The Hangleton Manor will be closing on Sunday 4 January as we hand over to an exciting new era.

“The pub will shortly reopen as a tenanted pub, run by a new landlord with new menus and new ideas. Thank you for being part of our journey. We hope to welcome you back soon.”

The Hall and Woodhouse website said that the pub was under offer from a prospective tenant but gave no date for reopening.

A sign at the premises, in Hangleton Valley Drive, suggested that the pub will be trading again next month.

Hall and Woodhouse advertised for a tenant and said that the Manor had the capacity for more than 250 customers including 145 diners, plus parking for more than two dozen cars.

The company bought the pub 20 years from Jennifer Saunders who had run it for many years by herself and, previously, with her late husband Frank.

They cared for the 1540s building and restored the 17th-century dovecote which has a grade II listing in its own right.

Although the building is more than 500 years old, it has only been a pub more recently, having become derelict until just over 50 years ago.

Hall and Woodhouse described it as “the oldest secular building in Brighton and Hove” and “a landmark of character and charm”.

The company said: “From Tudor plaster ceilings to roaring Jacobean fireplaces, every corner tells a tale – yet today it’s a vibrant, welcoming pub at the heart of the community.

“A hidden gem in Hove with a large catchment of Portslade, Brighton and the South Downs, the Hangleton Manor is an exceptional pub.

“Blending character with perfect functionality across extensive trading areas including a huge beer garden, it’s a place where centuries of history combine with warm hospitality, delicious food and a setting that’s hard to beat.

“Most recently operated as part of the Hall and Woodhouse managed estate, the layout features an intimate bar area with stone floors, log burner and attractive wooden bar.

“The elegant dining rooms, private function space and beautiful grounds deliver a versatile and highly appealing environment whatever the occasion.

“The Hangleton Manor is a rare opportunity for a business partner to take on one of Sussex’s most historic large-scale pubs.”