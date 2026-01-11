Danny Welbeck is down to start up front as Brighton and Hove Albion face his old club Manchester United at Old Trafford in the FA Cup third round.

Welbeck, 35, who captains the Seagulls this afternoon (Thursday 11 January), will be the only player on the pitch to have played under Sir Alex Ferguson, now 84. The Scottish manager retired in 2013.

Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has made six changes to the side that started against Manchester City at the Etihad in midweek when Albion drew 1-1.

Aside from Welbeck’s return, Jason Steele resumes his Cup duties from Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Three other subs from Wednesday (7 January) are promoted to start this afternoon – Brajan Gruda, Olivier Boscagli and Diego Coppola.

The five who started against City who are down for a start today are Pascal Gross, Ferdi Kadioglu, Georginio Rutter, Diego Gomez and Jack Hinshelwood. Joel Veltman also starts.

The subs today include Lewis Dunk, Yasin Ayari, Kaoru Mitoma, Jan Paul van Hecke and Verbruggen – all of whom started on Wednesday.

Also on the bench are four teenagers – Tom Watson, Charlie Tasker and Tom Watson, all subs in midweek, and Charalampos Kostoulas.

Last season, Brighton went out on penalties to Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals while United were beaten on penalties by Fulham in the fifth round.

Since Albion lost the replay to United in 1983, the hosts have gone on to win the trophy a further eight times, making 13 times in all.

But as Hürzeler said at his pre-match press conference, these are different players who can create their own history. Here’s hoping!