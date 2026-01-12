A Brighton man says he wants his day in court after being ordered to stop storing broken down cars on the road and green outside his home.

Robin Mouland, 62, was given a community protection notice order in November 2024 which told him to stop using the green and public highway in Selham Close and Selham Drive to repair cars.

The order, issued by Brighton and Hove City Council, also ordered him not to store any un-roadworthy vehicles in those locations.

Today, he appeared at Brighton Magistrates Court charged with breaching that order, which he pleaded not guilty to.

He said the council was victimising him, and that not being able to repair unroadworthy vehicles put him in a “Catch 22” situation because that meant they could not be moved.

He added he was being evicted from his home on Wednesday.

He said: “I have vehicles on the road that were not roadworthy but I’m not allowed to work on them. It’s a Catch 22.

“I want my day in court to prove the council are picking on me. There are thousands of people doing the same thing as me.”

Mouland, who is representing himself, said he would be calling the council’s abandoned vehicles officer as a witness.

Helen Wilson, representing the council, said they would be calling a single witness.

The trial has been set for 18 March at the same court.