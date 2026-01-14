A mobile phone firm has won the right to put up a 5G mast near schools and a busy crossroads.

The company, Cornerstone, notified Brighton and Hove City Council of its plans but hundreds of people objected and the proposal was rejected.

Now, after a planning appeal, the phone infrastructure firm, which works with the likes of Vodafone and 3, can put up the 66ft (20-metre) mast by the corner of Dyke Road and The Upper Drive, Hove.

Hundreds of students pass through the area each day on their way to and from, among others, Cardinal Newman Catholic School, Stanford Infant School, Stanford Junior School and BHASVIC (Brighton, Hove And Sussex VI Form College).

When the council turned down the plans last June, it said that the location was in the “green gateway” to Brighton and Hove and the mast would create “visual clutter”.

Cornerstone submitted 41 documents to the independent Planning Inspectorate, with examples of similar appeals.

The company said that there was a need to put up a 5G mast and associated cabinets in the area to ensure an improved high-speed network.

The main alternative, upgrading masts at the nearby Quebec Barracks, in Dyke Road, Brighton, was deemed impossible because there was too little space on the roof.

Planning inspector Jeremy Heppell said that the mast would not make the street cluttered, citing lampposts and a CCTV pole there already, but its height would affect street views and harm the character of the area.

He accepted that Cornerstone had carried out an extensive search to find an alternative location – and that a ground-based mast was not suitable.

Mr Heppell said: “The proposal would cause harm to the character and appearance of the area but would result in the provision of an enhanced telecommunication network.

“Given the need for the installation to be sited as proposed and the absence of suitable alternatives, I find that the harm to the character and appearance of the area is outweighed by the public benefits of providing an efficient and reliable telecommunication infrastructure.”

Neighbours set up a petition objecting to the mast. It garnered 282 signatures. A further 55 people wrote to the council with their objections.

One of the petition organisers, Jez Pegg, was disappointed with the decision which he said showed how the telecommunication company’s needs made an appeal “pointless”.

He said: “An unbelievably bad decision, frankly, for both local residents and the city itself. The council were right to reject the original application in my view.

“So extremely disappointed and indeed surprised at this outcome, given the opposition.”

Independent councillor Samer Bagaeen, who represents Westdene and Hove Park ward on the council, had twice objected to another application at the nearby Park Lodge flats. He was also disappointed by the decision.

Councillor Bagaeen said: “I am naturally very disappointed by this outcome and even more disappointed in the approach of the telecoms providers and their agents which care very little for locality and people.”

Conservative councillor Ivan Lyons, who also represents the ward, said: “While residents understand that masts are needed to improve telecom communications, the public rightfully request that standalone poles should be a last resort and mobile phone masts should, ideally, be shared by companies.”