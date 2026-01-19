The spiralling cost of emergency and temporary housing has spurred a leading councillor to urge the government to provide the flexibility that would allow the council to bring things under control.

Labour councillor Jacob Taylor, the deputy leader of Brighton and Hove City Council, told a scrutiny committee that the council had budgeted £8 million for temporary housing in the current financial year.

That figure looks like going up by about £12 million to £20 million in the coming financial year, placing a great strain on the council’s overall budget.

The huge increase reflects the big rise in demand from people who have become homeless or who are at risk of losing their home.

The council is trying to reduce demand. It plans to spend £10 million over the next two financial years to build or buy properties that can be used to house people.

At the same time, the council is working on a big project to replace eight high-rise tower blocks over fire safety concerns, affecting about 550 households and more than 1,000 tenants.

In comments to a council budget scrutiny committee, the deputy leader called on the government to provide “flexibility” to allow the council to tackle the housing crisis in the city.

After the meeting, Councillor Taylor said: “The council is under significant financial pressure, with one of the main causes being the cost of providing temporary accommodation to local families and individuals.

“This is a broken system. We shouldn’t have any homeless households at all – and it shouldn’t be costing taxpayers so much in paying private landlords.

“We’re living with the consequences of the broken housing market of the last Tory government.

“The answer to this issue is simple: build and buy more social housing. We’re doing exactly that.

“We’ve got a plan to reduce homelessness and rapidly build up our social housing stock we just need the tools and flexibility to go faster.

“Effectively, we have a short-term financial problem from this failure of the market. In response, we could cut other frontline services.

“But that doesn’t make any sense. As a city and a country, we need to tackle the underlying issue: housing affordability.

“If the government gave us flexibility, perhaps on borrowing or use of capital, we could tackle this issue more quickly.

“In short, give us the tools and we will help fix this local and national issue. We’ll reverse the damage caused by Thatcher’s gutting of social housing and Tory austerity from 2010.”

A report to the council’s People Overview and Scrutiny Committee said: “The budget for temporary accommodation is under severe financial pressure, with a forecast increase of £12 million.”

The report said that there had been an increased reliance on spot-purchased accommodation – housing booked at short notice such as bed and breakfasts (B&Bs) – which came at a premium price.

The report added: “The financial cost is coupled with challenging outcomes for individuals who have much higher needs year on year.

“The trajectory is unsustainable and the council is now considering bold strategic action to address the issue.”

The strategic programme included the four key workstreams aimed at saving more than £5 million.

Increasing the supply of more affordable temporary accommodation

Reducing the unit cost of existing temporary accommodation

Improving effectiveness in prevention of homelessness

Accelerating move on from temporary accommodation

But Councillor Taylor believes that, with more financial flexibility, including to the flexibility to borrow more, the council could save even more money and reduce the number of people who are homeless.