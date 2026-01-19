A tenant who was suing his landlords over damp and mould in his Brighton flat has settled the case.

Shaun Capon hired a no-win no-fee legal firm to take Neville Investments, its owner Alfred Haagman, and Alessandro Nettuno to court to force them to fix the issues.

At the first hearing last October, Brighton Magistrates Court was told the problem had been fixed, but Mr Haagman said their position was that it was caused by Mr Capon blocking air vents in the Upper Lewes Road flat.

He said Mr Capon had told them he didn’t want to proceed – but the firm, Antony Hodari, was insisting on pursuing it to decide who should pay their costs, which were then approaching £10,000.

Today, the firm’s representative Faye Mellor said the case had now been settled.

No details of whether any compensation was paid, or who paid each sides’ costs was disclosed.

At the previous hearing, Mr Haagman said: “We have got evidence that the tenant had blocked up the ventilation. We have a video from when my contractor went round which shows clothes blocking up the vents.”