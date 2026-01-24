Fabian Hürzeler has made three changes to Brighton and Hove Albion’s starting line up as the Seagulls visit Fulham this afternoon (Saturday 24 January).

The Albion boss has brought Carlos Baleba back into the starting line up along with Yasin Ayari and Olivier Boscagli. All three were substitutes against Bournemouth last weekend.

Jack Hinshelwood and Joel Veltman drop to the bench from the side that started against the Cherries while Brajan Gruda is missing altogether. The club said that his absence was a “small issue”.

Danny Welbeck is down to start up front for Brighton at Craven Cottage, supported by Baleba, Ayari, Pascal Gross, Diego Gomez and Kaoru Mitoma.

Lewis Dunk is due to skipper the side alongside Jan Paul van Hecke in defence, Ferdi Kadioglu and Boscagli, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

As well as Hinshelwood and Veltman, Hürzeler has a subs bench that includes Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, James Milner, Diego Coppola and Maxim De Cuyper as well as reserve keeper Jason Steele.

Teenage forward Charalampous Kostoulas is back on the bench after his stunning overhead goal in stoppage time last weekend salvaged a point for Brighton at home to Bournemouth.

Nigeria international Alex Iwobi is down for a start for Fulham after representing his country in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Marco Silva has also brought Nigerian defender Calvin Bassey back into the match-day squad – on the bench – while Jorge Cuenca keeps his place in the heart of the home side’s defence.

The match is due to kick off at 3pm. Brighton are 12th in the Premier League, with 30 points from 22 games. Fulham are one place above them, with 31 points from 22.