Brighton and Hove Albion manager Fabian Hürzeler urged his side to start turning recent good performances into wins when they host Everton at the Amex Stadium tomorrow (Saturday 31 January).

The Seagulls have won just one of their last 10 Premier League games and with pockets of unrest starting to appear among Brighton fans.

But Hürzeler said that there was no need to panic and remained convinced that his squad could soon start moving in the right direction up the top-flight table.

He told a press conference: “The recent performances were good. There’s a lot of frustration about the results. We have tried to channel the frustration during the week.

“We all know that we want to reach our goals and for that we need wins. We need to stick together and tomorrow is a great opportunity to do that.

“We are all positive because we see that we are close. We see that we are there.

“We just have to manage the key situations of the game better. We just have to manage these key moments better.”

Hürzeler reported no new injury concerns for the fixture, with Diego Gomez expected to recover from a minor injury in training.

Igor Julio is available after returning from his loan to West Ham United.