A head teacher has paid tribute to a 15-year-old girl who was found dead at her school in Brighton on Wednesday evening (28 January).

Roedean head Niamh Green said: “This incredibly distressing news has come as a terrible shock to everyone at Roedean.

“The loss of such a young life, so full of promise and hope, is deeply heartbreaking and we extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and all those affected by this terrible news.

“Although she had only recently joined us, she had already become a valued member of our community, making good friends and settling well into school life.

“She will be greatly missed and we will continue to support her family, our students and staff and the wider community as we mourn her loss.”

Sussex Police said: “Emergency services were called to reports of concern for the welfare of a child at Roedean School, in Roedean Way, Roedean, on Wednesday (28 January) at 6.30pm.

“Officers attended and a 15-year-old girl, who was a pupil at the school, was sadly declared deceased at the scene.

“Her next of kin have been informed.

“Inquiries are ongoing alongside the school but there are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

A report is expected to be prepared for the coroner.