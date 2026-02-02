Brighton and Hove Albion have welcomed Matt O’Riley back from his loan spell with Ligue 1 side Marseille.

Albion said: “The Denmark international made 25 appearances in all competitions for Roberto De Zerbi’s team.”

Brighton head coach Fabian Hürzeler said: “We’re pleased to welcome Matt back to the club.

“We know all about his qualities and I have no doubt he will settle back into the group very quickly.

“He’s had a good spell with Marseille, playing regular domestic football and in the Champions League, and we believe he can positively impact the team in the second half of the season.”

Albion added: “The 25-year-old joined Albion from Celtic in August 2024, making 23 appearances in his first season with the club.

“He made two Premier League appearances for us at the start of this season, scoring from the penalty spot in the 1-1 draw with Fulham on the opening day.”