A developer is drawing up plans for 66 “affordable” homes between Preston Circus and Brighton railway station.

QED plans to host a public consultation tomorrow (Tuesday 3 February) and on Wednesday (4 February) to share its proposals.

The company said: “Brighton is facing an urgent housing crisis, with almost 40,000 new homes needed by 2040 and rents continuing to rise year on year.

“A public consultation has been launched on proposals to regenerate 10 New England Road, a key site within Brighton’s New England Quarter.”

QED said that its scheme involves “replacing a temporary accommodation and ageing industrial space with a high-quality, sustainable mixed-use development designed to serve the city for the long term”.

The company said: “The scheme would deliver 66 high-quality, 100 per cent affordable homes, ranging from one to three-bed apartments, designed around a central courtyard with excellent natural light and ventilation.

“Located within a short walk of Brighton station and the city centre, the scheme promotes sustainable travel and reduces reliance on private cars.

“Alongside new homes, the proposals provide modern workspace for small businesses and a purpose-built recycling facility, safeguarding local jobs and supporting the circular economy.”

QED Property director Ross Gilbert said: “Brighton needs homes people can actually afford, alongside jobs and spaces that help our community thrive.

“This project brings together sustainable design, economic opportunity and community engagement – and we’re committed to listening to local people as plans progress.”

The company added: “The development reflects QED’s long-term approach to building and managing sustainable properties.”

A drop-in event is scheduled for 4pm to 7pm tomorrow at the Brighton and Hove BMECP Centre, 10A Fleet Street, Brighton, and from 10am to 1pm on Wednesday.

The company also said: “Full plans are also available at www.qedproperty.com/regeneration and feedback can be sent to consultation@qedproperty.com.

“The public consultation will end on Friday 27 February.”

The site is currently home to dozens of residents living in 36 shipping containers, operated by BHT Sussex, the housing and homelessness charity.

It has been in “temporary” use since 2013, with the five-year lease for the site and planning permission for the shipping containers renewed in 2018 and again in 2023.

BHT Sussex said that it had a long and constructive relationship with QED and Brighton and Hove City Council.

The charity said that it had always been the intention that the land and the shipping containers would provide a short-term solution

BHT Sussex said that it would keep talking to its residents at the site as well as the council and QED to make sure all those living there would be rehoused appropriately.