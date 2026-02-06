The Bishop of Chichester has said that he plans to retire at the end of May.

The Right Reverend Martin Warner, 67, will leave office 14 years after his appointment was announced in May 2012.

The Diocese of Chichester said: “Dr Warner has been committed to ensuring that effective safeguarding is a clear and properly resourced priority.”

The diocese is the church region covering Sussex including Brighton and Hove. According to the Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse: “The Diocese of Chichester has been home to a substantial number of child sexual abusers.”

The bishop, who is also a member of the House of Lords, has overseen the introduction of more a rigorous approach to safeguarding, with the emphasis on child protection rather than on trying to protect the reputation of the institution.

The diocese said: “He has also sought to promote renewal in all-age mission, pastoral care and theological engagement for laity and clergy alike.”

Dr Warner said today: “It has been an enormous privilege to work with so many gifted and committed people during my time in Chichester and I am deeply grateful for our partnership in apostolic mission.

“A new diocesan bishop will bring fresh vision and energy and be supported by a strong, confident team. I give thanks to God for the call to serve in this diocese and also ask pardon from anyone I have offended.”

Previously, Dr Warner served as priest administrator at the Shrine of Our Lady of Walsingham and then as a residentiary canon at St Paul’s Cathedral.

More recently, he has represented the Church of England in its close workings with the Roman Catholic Church. He was a fraternal delegate at the XVI Ordinary General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops in Rome, called by the late Pope Francis.

The suffragan bishops – or area bishops – will together oversee the life of the diocese during the vacancy.

They have decided that the Bishop of Lewes, the Right Reverend Will Hazlewood, should take on the formal duties of acting bishop, subject to consultation with the Bishop’s Council.

Bishop Will said: “I have had the great privilege of seeing first-hand the many charisms that Bishop Martin has brought to the Diocese of Chichester.

“He is well-versed in this diocese like few others, having ridden his Brompton bike through the parishes gleaning a deep and prayerful knowledge of the landscape and people in his care.

“He has sought to prioritise its nurture through worship and teaching, to equip the people of God to confidently play their varied parts in the building of Christ’s Kingdom.

“This all comes from the inexhaustible passion for God and his people sustained by the sacraments, prayer, scripture and the traditions of the church. We have been truly blessed.”

The Bishop of Horsham, the Right Reverend Ruth Bushyager, said: “I am profoundly thankful for Bishop Martin’s ministry. His wisdom and faithfulness have been a remarkable gift to this diocese and to the wider church.

“With theological depth and pastoral sensitivity, he has enabled our parishes, chaplaincies and schools to flourish across their unique contexts, holding together diversity and unity with grace.

“He has been a deeply prayerful pastor who has led the diocese with courage and integrity out of a dark period of safeguarding failures, helping to restore trust through humility and resolve.

“His passion for ecumenical partnership and engagement in civic life has strengthened the church’s witness across Sussex and his contributions to the House of Lords and the national church have been marked by seriousness, compassion and intellectual rigour.

“For his love and devotion to the Lord, faithfully lived out in service, we give great thanks to God and wish him every blessing.”

Sara Stonor, chair of the House of Laity, said: “Since his appointment in 2012, Bishop Martin has been a great supporter of the laity in the diocese, with a strong wish to celebrate lay volunteering.

“In 2019 he commissioned a new award, the Order of St Richard, recognising exceptional and, in many cases, sacrificial volunteering by lay people in their parishes and wider communities. This has recognised and affirmed many examples of personal mission and dedication.

“The bishop has always ensured that he has visited every corner of the diocese and those of us who live on the edge of the diocese greatly appreciate his enthusiasm for and interest in our people and parishes.

“He has always been a ‘details’ person. He knows his priests and laity well. He will be greatly missed but leaves behind a well-run and healthy diocese.”

Diocesan secretary John Preston said: “Bishop Martin’s ministry among us has been marked by a steadfast commitment to creating a stronger, safer culture across the diocese.

“His clear focus on safeguarding has made a major contribution towards restoring trust and rebuilding confidence.

“His commitment to visiting parishes has borne witness to his deep pastoral care for people in every corner of the diocese. I am deeply grateful for his faithful service and the legacy he leaves for those who will follow.”

The Dean of Chichester, Dr Edward Dowler, on behalf of the Cathedral community, said that “Bishop Martin has given inspirational and colourful leadership over the course of his ministry in Chichester and has extended generous hospitality to members of the cathedral community on many occasions. We give thanks for all that he has given us and pray for many blessings in the future.”

Stephen Hoyles, chair of the Diocesan Board of Finance, said: “In the short time that I have had the privilege of working with the bishop, I have come to know him as one of real integrity, considerable intellect and a devout follower of Christ. My thoughts and prayers are with him as he moves on from Chichester.”