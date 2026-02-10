A Hove restaurant has been awarded the city’s first ever Michelin star.

Maré is the first to get the prestigious award since Brighton and Hove were combined in 1997. Before that, the two towns’ last star was bestowed on La Francais, in Paston Place, which closed in the 1970s, almost 50 years ago.

The new Brazilian-Italian restaurant, which only opened last year by Rafael Cagali, was given its star at a ceremony in Dublin last night.

Chef-patron Rafael Cagali said: “I’m incredibly proud of the whole team for this recognition. From the beginning, Maré has been about thoughtful cooking and creating a place that feels genuinely special for our community.

“To be acknowledged by Michelin in our first year, and to see Brighton and Hove recognised in this way, means a great deal to all of us.”

In a statement, the Michelin Guide said: “It has been nearly 50 years since there’s been a Michelin star restaurant in this part of the south coast, so hurrah for Maré by Rafael Cagali, which opened at the end of summer last year.

“Those familiar with Da Terra, his two star restaurant in Bethnal Green, will know how Cagali celebrates his Brazilian roots, but here in Hove his Chef Ewan Waller and the team add even more global flavours to the mix and sharing is encouraged.”