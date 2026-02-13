A pizza and chicken takeaway has been refused a 3am extension to its late-night licence.

Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council licensing department said they did not have confidence in Express Pizza and Chicken owner Kamran Khan, 32, after he received warnings about trading after 1am.

During the hearing on Monday 26 January, Mr Khan accepted that he had received warnings from the force and council following claims his business, Express Pizza and Chicken, at 172 Portland Road, Hove, was trading after 1am.

His existing late-night refreshment licence allows for hot food and drink sales between 11pm and 1am, but does not include alcohol.

A report to a council licensing panel of three councillors – John Hewitt, Paul Nann and Alison Thomson – included images from Google showing the business closing time as 1.50am when the licence was to 1am last August.

The Just Eat website was advertising deliveries until 4.30am.

This was the second time that Mr Khan, an Afghan national, had received a warning and in February 2022 the company’s website showed the business closing time as 3am at weekends and 2am in the week.

He told the hearing his written English was not good enough to respond to the warning letters.

Mr Khan’s agent Graham Hopkins said he had checked the trading times and would carry out additional training with staff.

Council policy is to allow deliveries up until 2am unless a business can show there are exceptional circumstances.

The council’s decision, issued today (Friday 13 February) said: “Concerns were not alleviated during the hearing, and the panel does not currently have confidence that if an extension in hours was granted with the raft of conditions proposed that these would be adhered to.

“Furthermore, the panel could see no exceptional circumstances to depart from the policy in terms of hours.

“Overall, the panel endorses the police approach which is for the applicant to work and engage with them and demonstrate a period of good operation and compliance with conditions and hours.

“A future application may then be more favourably received in terms of the licensing objectives.”