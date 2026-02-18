Hailing from Barcelona, Dame Area who are Silvia Kostance and Viktor L. Crux have left audiences speechless and breathless all around Europe and America, playing around 300 shows and generating a consensus: they are one of the best live acts of the moment!

They have played festivals such as Atonal, CTM, Nuits Sonores, Grauzone, Dour, Fusion or Eurosonic legendary clubs like Berghain, Tresor, Apolo or recently a session at famed KEXP in Seattle, leaving the lasting impression that few electronic acts are as direct and in-your-face as this Catalan/Italian duo.

It’s only with their last LP ‘Toda la verdad sobre Dame Area’, released on Mannequin Records, that they have captured the energy of their live show. It has been ranked as second best rock album Pitchfork, named “record of the week” by the Quietus and put in rotation at BBC6 radio. An industrial affair, which combines the percussions of Einstürzende Neubauten, flamenco polyrhythms and the electronics of Esplendor Geometrico or Suicide.

But it’s their sense of dynamics that sets them apart from any band from the industrial scene, as they have more in common with the experimental rock of Sonic Youth than any electronic project, while the structures hint at the avant-garde innovations of Coil.

They are an eclectic, discerning form of contemporary industrial music, deploying compulsive minimal synth and primal polyrhythms, as well as uniquely reconstrued elements of post-punk & EBM. An artistic identity that embraces influence yet eschews compromise, changing flavours, but not essence, from release to release.

They have released in excellent forward thinking labels like Mannequin Records, BFE, Kess Kill or their own imprint Màgia Roja (described by The Quietus as “Spain’s most extreme and most important label-slash-venue)”.

Dame Area were last in action in Brighton on 5th November 2024, when they played a blasting set at The Hope & Ruin – Read our account HERE.

They have now announced a welcome return! This time around they are heading to Volks on Madeira Drive on 22nd May courtesy of JOY. promoters. Tickets are available to purchase from HERE.

See you down the front!

linktr.ee/damearea