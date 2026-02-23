A developer hopes to build a block of 14 flats on a site currently occupied by a former art materials warehouse.

The five storey block would stand in Kingsthorpe Road where a building previously used by Lawrence art supplies, which has a shop in Portland Road.

It is next door to the Pinnacle development, which replaced Rayford House.

The application, written by architects Mohsin Cooper, says: “Over the past 15 years, the area surrounding Kingsthorpe Road, School Road, and Turner Place has numerous consented and built out schemes, ranging from the office to residential conversion next to the site and the new flatted and mews house scheme that sits along School Road, adjacent to the site.

“It is now predominantly residential, featuring a mix of terraces and apartment blocks constructed within the last 15 years, particularly along the north side of Kingsthorpe Road and Turner Place.

“The site is currently occupied by a single-storey, vacant commercial building with associated hardstanding for off-road parking at the front.

“The design has been informed by a detailed analysis of the surrounding architectural character, ensuring an appropriate response in scale, form, and materiality.

“Building height, massing, and layout have been carefully developed to inform daylight, sunlight, privacy, and overall amenity for both future and neighbouring residents.

“All proposed dwellings meet or exceed the Nationally Described Space Standards. The scheme adopts a wellconsidered and comprehensive approach to sustainability.

“Further to the positive pre-planning application feedback received and our considered response which demonstrates we have taken on board comments and revised the scheme from the pre-app submission, we urge the Local Planning Authority to approve the proposal for much needed housing on a highly sustainable, brownfield site.”

The plans are for one studio, four one-bedroom, eight two-bedroom and one three-bedroom flats.

No parking is included as the site is close to public transport links.

Click here to view or comment on the application.