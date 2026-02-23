A new strand of immersive, nature-focused events will launch at The Old Market in Hove this May as part of Brighton Festival 2026.

Of Land, Sea and Sky is a brand-new programme bringing together innovative performance, film, music and immersive technology, rooted in our relationship with place – from the soil beneath our feet to the waters shaping our coastline. The season invites audiences to think of themselves not just as spectators, but as stewards of the landscapes and environments we inhabit.

The programme will include sensory installations, XR experiences, live music and film, alongside conversations and Q&As with artists, charities and organisations working directly with nature and climate issues. Events are designed to surround, transport and provoke reflection, with TOM’s spaces used to full effect.

One of the standout works in the programme is TAKKUUK (Tue 19 – Sat 23 May), a powerful new audio-visual installation exploring Indigenous life, culture and climate change in the Arctic. Created by electronic duo BICEP with visual artist Zak Norman and filmmaker Charlie Miller, the work brings first-hand stories from Arctic artists into a fully immersive 360-degree environment.

Presented in TOM’s In The Box format, audiences are surrounded by four walls of projection, with sound and image moving together as a single experience. Developed in partnership with In Place of War as part of their EarthSonic programme, the installation features collaborations with Indigenous vocalists including Katarina Barruk, Andachan, Sebastian Enequist (Sound of the Damned), Tarrak, NUIJA, Niilas and Silla. Music was recorded in Reykjavík during Iceland Airwaves by Detroit-based producer Matthew Dear.

“As climate change increasingly impacts Arctic landscape and communities, it will also impact how all of us live, wherever we are in the world. We hope these raw first-hand stories coming from the Indigenous artists and contributors in TAKKUUK, will help to humanise those effects and inspire people to learn more about it” – BICEP

As climate change continues to reshape Arctic landscapes and communities, TAKKUUK offers an intimate, human perspective on its global impact – connecting place, people and planet through sound, story and shared experience. I’ll be reviewing the installation later in the week.

Of Land, Sea and Sky is supported by Brighton Festival, The Enjoolata Foundation and primary sponsors Yes/No Productions.

Details

Event: TAKKUUK

Dates: 19th-23rd May

Tue 19 May – 18:00 / 19:30

Wed 20 May – 18:00 / 19:30 / 21:00

Thu 21 May – 18:00 / 19:30 / 21:00

Fri 22 May – 10:00 / 12:00

Sat 23 May – 10:00 / 12:00 / 14:00 / 16:00 / 18:00

Venue: The Old Market, 11A Upper Market St, Hove BN3 1AS

Tickets: £15 with booking charge £2

Find more arts and culture reviews at Brighton & Hove News – Follow @BHCitywhatson and @bhcitynews on Instagram.

Covering everything from fringe theatre to major tours across Brighton & Hove – tag us if you’re going!

#WhatsOnBrighton #BrightonandHoveNews #Brighton #BrightonTheatre #BrightonArts #BrightonHoveNews