A plan to convert a vacant Brighton builder’s store into a house is due to go before councillors next week.

If approved, the old WJ Mitchell building contractors premises, at 62 St George’s Road, in Kemp Town, would have an extra floor and become a five-bedroom house. The site has been empty since 2018.

A report to Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee recommends that planning permission is granted at a meeting next Wednesday (4 March).

The planning application is by the building’s new owner Lost Property One Limited, which is run by Hove-based Dino Buonguidi, 46.

In May 2021, an application was approved to convert the ground floor into commercial space, build an extra storey and create three self-contained flats.

The site is in the East Cliff Conservation Area but the Brighton and Hove Conservation Advisory Group (CAG) has not objected to the plans.

Council heritage officers have asked for timber windows but otherwise did not object to the scheme either.

But neighbours have sent 12 objections, criticising the adverse effect on the conservation area as well as noise, loss of views and overshadowing.

The objectors’ identities are unavailable because, unlike most other local authorities, Brighton and Hove City Council redacts commenters’ names.

One anonymous objector, whose details were redacted, said: “The positioning and height of the new structure, along with proposed windows and balcony, will result in direct overlooking into the private living areas and garden space of my home.

“This constitutes a clear infringement of our right to a reasonable degree of privacy as protected under standard planning policy and guidance.”

One of a number of residents of Belgrave Place said: “Currently, there is just one window overlooking the back of the neighbouring properties. The proposed building would have six large windows plus a glass door.

“There is currently no roof terrace and the addition of this will not only take away our privacy but will also likely result in increased noise and disturbance from people using the terrace, particularly during evenings and weekends.”

According to the planning application, the already approved additional floor is “significantly larger” than the one in the latest proposal.

The planning application said: “The proposed design has been informed by previous permission (BH2020/03793) and the external alterations would enhance the building’s appearance and its place within the East Cliff Conservation Area.

“The scale and massing of the proposed first floor extension is significantly less than that approved under the previous approval and neighbouring amenity would be protected as a result.

“The proposed terrace would offer a similar neighbouring relationship than the adjacent balconies either side but result in a better arrangement, with the setback from the roof edge and privacy screens ensuring neighbouring privacy is protected.”

The Planning Committee is due to meet at Hove Town Hall at 2pm next Wednesday (4 March). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.