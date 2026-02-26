The council plans to cut the fee for collecting bulky waste such as mattresses and sofas from £60 to £25 to try to tackle fly-tipping.

The lower charge widens the gap between the fee and the cost of a fine – £400 – for those caught breaking the law.

The enforcement regime is expected to be reviewed soon too as Labour councillor Tim Rowkins said that Brighton and Hove City Council was looking to encourage people to dispose of their rubbish in a responsible way.

Councillor Rowkins, the council’s cabinet member for environmental services and net zero, told the annual budget meeting: “This city has been plagued for as long as I can remember by people dumping large items next to communal bins.

“With around 40 per cent of our residents not having access to a car and our household waste sites on the edges of the city, what other options are there?

“The council offers a bulky waste collection service but the prices start at £60.

“Well, not any more. From (Wednesday) 1 April, that £60 will be slashed to £25, making it far more affordable to do the right thing and dispose of these items responsibly.”

The council is understood to be looking at other measures to address fly-tipping too, including skip days and waste amnesties

And people can expect to see stickers on some communal bins to point people to the collection service.

More details are expected to be brought before the council’s cabinet in the coming month.