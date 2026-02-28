The Surfrajettes are a four-piece instrumental combo from Toronto, Ontario, Canada composed of guitarists Shermy Freeman and Nicole Damof, bassist Sarah Butler, and drummer Annie Linnis.

Since forming in late 2015, the band has charmed audiences with their clever mix of psychedelic rock and reverb-drenched surf music, sky-high beehives, go-go boots, and eyeliner as thick as their guitar strings.

The band achieved viral online notoriety from their home-made performance videos and their feature by Norman’s Rare Guitars in LA. The debut 45 single ‘Party Line’ / ‘Toxic’ released late 2018 on Hi-Tide Recordings to immediate success. The band has toured extensively in its support, including performances on The Beach Boys Cruise, The Melissa Etheridge Cruise, at Sea.Hear.Now, Nashville Boogie, Wild O Fest in Mexico City, The New England Shake-Up!, Surf Guitar 101 Convention, Tiki Oasis & Hi-Tide Summer Holiday: Asbury Park.

The band released the follow up single ‘Hale’iwa Hustle’ / ‘Banzai Pipeline’ in 2020, supported by a festival appearance at Hi-Tide Winter Holiday: Pittsburgh. The group spent the rest of 2020 and most of 2021 writing and recording their debut LP ‘Roller Fink’ which dropped on 22nd April 2022 from Hi-Tide Recordings / Virgin Music. They saw out the rest of 2022 with a trio of singles: ‘El Condor Pasa’, ‘Banshee Bop’ and ‘Marshmallow March’ / ‘All I Want For Christmas Is You’.

October 2024 witnessed the release of their ‘Easy As Pie’ album along with a few select UK dates. One of these was here in Brighton – Read our review HERE. Last September they dropped their double A side single ‘Banshee Bop’ & ‘Satan’s Holiday’, and two months later their ‘Hockey Night in Canada’ single arrived. When not on tour, The Surfrajettes are busy woodshedding in their secret beach hut, sewing new miniskirts, debating vintage gear, and daydreaming about performing in a Quentin Tarantino movie.

The Surfrajettes have now announced a welcome return to these shores this coming September, where they will be rockin’ their way around the country. Thankfully a date here in Brighton is included and this time they will be playing live at Patterns on 25th September.

The Surfrajettes UK tour dates so far:

18th September – Manchester @ Bread Shed

19th September – Newcastle @ The Grove

20th September – Glasgow @ Audio

21st September – Leeds @ Belgrave

22nd September – Birmingham @ Hare & Hounds

24th September – London @ New Cross Inn

25th September – Brighton @ Patterns

26th September – Bristol @ Exchange

27th September – Nottingham @ Cold Store

All concert date tickets will shortly be available from HERE and tickets for the Brighton gig at Patterns are going to be available from HERE.

www.thesurfrajettes.com