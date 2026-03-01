Brighton and Hove Albion boss Fabian Hürzeler has named unchanged an unchanged side as the Seagulls host Nottingham Forest at the Amex Stadium this afternoon (Sunday 1 March).

The head coach is looking to a team with three veterans to do the double over Forest and take all three points as they did at Brentford last weekend.

Danny Welbeck, James Milner and Pascal Gross are all down to start, with Lewis Dunk skippering the side and Solly March back on the bench after a long lay-off.

Other March for Harry Howell, the subs are all the same again too.

The Albion XI also includes Jan Paul van Hecke, Jack Hinshelwood, Kaoru Mitoma, Ferdi Kadioglu, Diego Gomez and Mats Wieffer, with Bart Verbruggen in goal.

Alongside March, the subs are Georginio Rutter, Yankuba Minteh, Carlos Baleba, Charalampos Kostoulas, Olivier Boscagli, Maxim De Cuyper, Joel Veltman and reserve goalkeeper Jason Steele.

Albion start 14th in the Premier League table, with 34 points from 27 matches, while Forest are 17th, with 27 points from 27 games and just two points above West Ham United in 18th.

Despite losing 2-1 on Thursday (26 February) in their UEFA Europa League tie against Fenerbahce, they won 4-2 on aggregate and face Danish club Midtjylland in the last 16 on Thursday 12 March and a week later.

Last Sunday (22 February), they played well against Liverpool, losing 1-0 at home after former Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored seven minutes into added time.

Forest boss Vitor Pereira will be trying to inspire his side to perform at least as well again and leave Falmer with a result.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2pm.