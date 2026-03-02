More children have been allocated a place at their first choice secondary school in Brighton and Hove this coming September than last year.

In total, 1,921 pupils out of 2,270 – or about 84 per cent – will go to their first choice school, compared with 1,861 out of 2,303 last September – or about 80 per cent.

And fears of mass displacement of children starting secondary school have proved unfounded, with just five pupils not offered a place at one of their preferred schools.

Parents raised concerns about “open admissions” proposals and changes to catchment areas for Dorothy Stringer and Varndean for September 2026 when Brighton and Hove City Council carried out a consultation last year.

In the Dorothy Stringer and Varndean catchment area, the council said that all families except for one had been given a place at one of their preferred schools.

Blatchington Mill, Stringer and Varndean filled all of their “open admission” places, a new criterion for September 2026.

Five per cent of the places at all three schools as well as at Hove Park – the secondaries in dual catchment areas – were reserved for pupils in single-school catchments.

Stringer and Blatch filled 17 places each under this criterion while the number for Varndean was 15.

The families of 55 children from the Stringer and Varndean catchment expressed a first preference for a school outside their area. The equivalent figure for Blatch and Hove Park was 27.

In the Stringer and Varndean catchment, the Brighton Aldridge Community Academy (BACA) proved the most popular open admission school.

Places were offered to 27 children whose families listed it as their first or second preference under the open admissions criterion.

In Hove, 21 places at the Portslade Aldridge Community Academy (PACA) were offered to children from the Blatch and Hove Park catchment who opted for the school.

The Labour deputy leader of the council Jacob Taylor said that he was aware from speaking to head teachers that school open days were much busier this year as parents looked at more options than usual.

This has been a particularly successful year for BACA with an improved Ofsted rating of “good” and hundreds attending the open day. The school offered places to 146 children for year 7 in September and has just 16 unfilled places.

Councillor Taylor said: “The open admissions criterion is taking effect and families from across the city are making use of it.

“At the same time, families from central areas have been visiting other schools and choosing to express first and second preferences for schools outside the central areas, ie, schools in single school catchment areas.”

“As such, there has actually been a higher number of families getting their first preference – from all areas. It’s a positive overall outcome.”

The education campaign group Class Divide welcomed the result, having called on the council to give youngsters from the more deprived areas of Brighton and Hove the chance to apply for a place at the more popular schools.

The group’s co-founder Curtis James said: “It is a victory for the parents who have fought for equity, and our volunteers who have given up precious time to fight for children’s rights.

“It should also completely reassure parents who were scared their children would be redirected from their catchment schools.”

Whitehawk father-of-three Lewis Smith, who addressed councillors during the consultation, said: “We are finally seeing outcomes driven by real choice and opportunity for our children rather than having none.

“The fact that schools are opening their doors to children outside their immediate neighbourhoods proves that the open admissions and free school meals priorities are working.”

Another education campaign group, the Parent Support Group, said that it was pleased that its challenge to the schools adjudicator meant that Dorothy Stringer and Blatchington Mill had not reduced their intake this year.

The group said: “Those objections protected 60 places at the schools most families prefer, allowing more children to attend their local school.

“It has avoided scenarios in which some children would have faced bus journeys to school of up to three hours a day in a local authority which is already one of the worst in the country for absence.

“The lasting impact is serious. The council has created uncertainty, undermined confidence in the admissions system and has intensified the pressures on schools such as Longhill.”

The council’s admissions priorities were changed for the most recent intake, giving greater priority to pupils living outside a catchment area but who were eligible for free school meals.

Dorothy Stringer is expected to take 31 children from out of catchment who are eligible for free school meals this coming September. It will mean that 84 year 7 pupils in all will be eligible for free school meals.

Varndean is expected to have the highest number of children who will be eligible for free school meals – 90 out of 300. Only five of those will come from outside the catchment area.

Four families in the Hove catchment area expressed a preference for Blatchington Mill but were not offered a place at any of their preferred schools.

Hove Park, Longhill and Patcham High were all able to offer places to all pupils in their catchment areas whose family expressed a preference for them. All three schools still have places available, as do PACA and BACA.

Cardinal Newman Catholic School in Hove was the most oversubscribed school, with 498 first choice applications for one of the 360 places. In all, 352 pupils were offered a place based on their family’s first preference.

Varndean was the second-most oversubscribed school with 370 applications for one of the 300 places, with 274 gaining a first preference place.

Longhill was the most under-subscribed school, with 72 children offered a place after it was listed as their family’s first preference. Nine other children have been offered a place after it was listed as their family’s second preference. Some 81 places have been filled out of a possible 210.