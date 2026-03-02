A Brighton photographer stranded in Dubai has kept himself busy by filming as he waits for a flight home.

But Daniel Moon is worried because he’s diabetic and running out of insulin as all flights were cancelled as Iran responded to US and Israeli air attacks.

Earlier today (Monday 2 March) Mr Moon said that he was in good spirits but also said: “The situation remains tense.”

He’s seen the signs of missiles in the sky – and missile defences in action – but has felt relatively safe, he told Brighton and Hove News today.

Dubai is the most populous city in the United Arab Emirates. On the second morning of the war alone, Iran fired more than 160 missiles and sent more than 540 drones towards the UAE.

Mr Moon, who flew out last Wednesday (25 February) and was due to fly home this morning, said: “I’m diabetic so I’ve got insulin … but I’m on my last five days.

“I don’t really want to be here more than five days. I’m going to have to spend a lot and find a doctor for medical stuff.

“It is the stress of not knowing how and when we’re going to get home. And the wait for that, you know, a plane from Heathrow and crews have got to get here … They’ve got to plan at least a day in advance.

“So it’s the stress of just being stuck here and the worry going to run out of medicine if we’re going to be more than the next four or five days.”

One measure of relief is that his airline, British Airways, is covering his hotel bill but he’s keener that they manage to lay on a flight home, he added.