A man arrested over a social media post which called people to target Jewish businesses and synagogues with stink bombs has been released on police bail.

The 44-year-old man has been given strict conditions, police said.

The arrest on Sunday came after a comment was left underneath a post by the Brighton and Hove Palestine Solidarity Campaign page advertising a “Hands off Iran” protest on Saturday.

It also suggested throwing “ripe fruit and eggs” and ended with a reference to “roasted synagogues”.

Sussex Police said officers attended an address in Newhaven on Sunday afternoon after receiving reports of threatening comments posted on social media.

The man was arrested on suspicion of four offences: sending offensive, indecent, obscene, or menacing messages; using threatening words to stir up religious hatred; making threats to damage or destroy property; and possessing a class B drug.

Detective chief superintendent Richard McDonagh said “We acknowledge the deep distress and concern that can be caused by threatening, hateful and anti-Semitic messages to members of the Jewish community, and the wider public.

“Threats of any kind are completely unacceptable, and anyone who seeks to target individuals within communities of any faith group can expect a robust response.”