A bright hoarding has been put up in New Road ahead of work starting on the restoration of Pavilion Gardens.

Work on-site is expected to start in late 2026 following years of planning and fundraising.

The revamp, which includes new fencing around the garden boundary, is set to cost £6.5 million. So far, Brighton and Hove Museums, which runs the Pavilion, has raised £5.7 million.

It’s hoped the work will allow the gardens to be removed from Historic England’s Heritage at Risk Register.

The hoarding has been put up where benches once stood, which were removed by Brighton and Hove City Council last year – partly in a bid to tackle antisocial behaviour.

Hedley Swain, CEO of Brighton and Hove Museums, said: “This hoarding is the first visible sign of the Royal Pavilion Garden beginning its next phase of renewal.

“It represents months of planning, community engagement and the start of a restoration that will protect our historic gardens for generations to come.

“We want everyone to feel inspired to visit, volunteer, support and be part of this groundbreaking project which will restore one of Brighton & Hove’s most loved green spaces to its picturesque royal roots.”

Funding includes £4.37 million from The National Lottery Heritage Fund, investment from Brighton and Hove City Council and recent £100,000 grant from the Wolfson Foundation. Brighton and Hove Museums continues to fundraise.

The council’s cabinet member for heritage Birgit Miller, said: “The Royal Pavilion Garden is a vital part of our city’s heritage, but also a treasured and well-loved public space.

“We are proud to support this restoration project which will make the garden more accessible, safe, welcoming and beautiful for everyone, from the residents who use it daily to the thousands of visitors who flock to our world-famous Royal Pavilion Estate each year.”

Stuart McLeod, director of England – London and South at The National Lottery Heritage Fund, said: “It’s fantastic to see the first signs of the project begin.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, this project will secure the future of a nationally important garden while creating opportunities for the local community to connect with nature, heritage and the culture on their doorstep.”