An old office building can be turned into flats after councillors unanimously approved a planning application this week.

But concerns were raised about the potential loss of a grassroots football organisation which meets in the car park behind 10 Franklin Road, in Portslade.

The applicant gave an assurance that “community infrastructure” would be provided through legal agreements when Brighton and Hove City Council’s Planning Committee met on Wednesday (4 March).

The planning application was submitted by Portland Construction (Sussex) Ltd, owned by Barry Kerrison, 63, and Victoria Kerrison, 48.

Their plans went before the committee at Hove Town Hall because they are related to a council member.

The site is the old Deibel and Allen Solicitors office which can now be converted into three flats.

The plans proposed turning the ground floor and the loft into two-bedroom flats, with a one-bed flat on the first floor.

Green councillor Kerry Pickett asked about soundproofing because of the gym next door.

Councillor Pickett said: “It seems kind of unfair. This gym is already established and this is new in terms of change of use.”

She was told that soundproofing would be required under the “agent of change” rules to prevent those living in new homes from claiming to be affected by existing businesses such as gyms and pubs.

Conservative councillor Carol Theobald was concerned that work had already started. But she was told that planning permission had already been granted to turn the building into two flats.

Councillor Theobald said: “It fits in quite well. It’s a good development.”

Labour councillor Joy Robinson said: “We’ve got two new homes. What’s not to like.”