FRANZ FERDINAND + HOME COUNTIES – BRIGHTON DOME 4.3.26

Since the release of their sixth studio album ‘The Human Fear’ in January last year, Glasgow post-punk revivalists Franz Ferdinand have been very busy touring all over the world. Starting off with half a dozen album release shows in the UK, they followed up with 16 sold-out shows around Europe, including two at Shepherd’s Bush Empire in London and one at Barrowland in Glasgow. They then toured Canada and the US in the spring and played a large batch of festivals across Europe in the summer, including an appearance on The Other Stage at Glastonbury where former Doctor Who Peter Capaldi joined them on stage to perform ‘Take Me Out’. Further dates in the US followed in the autumn, as well as winter dates in Japan and Australia.

Tonight, Franz Ferdinand play the ninth date of the Greater Glasgow European Cultural Exchange tour at Brighton Dome Concert Hall. The tour takes in venues across Ireland, the UK, and other countries across Europe, started at Belfast’s Telegraph Building on Saturday 21 February and finishes on Tuesday 14 April at Le Bikini, in Toulouse, in southern France. Tonight is the band’s fourth show at The Dome, having previously played there in December 2003, March 2014 and April 2018. They have also played Concorde 2 on three occasions (October 2003, April 2004 and March 2022) as well as once at the Brighton Centre (November 2025).

The only original Franz Ferdinand band members in the current line-up are lead vocalist Alex Kapranos and bass player Bob Hardy. Both keyboard player Julian Corrie and lead guitarist Dino Bardot have been with the band since 2017 while drummer Audrey Tait joined in 2021.

FRANZ FERDINAND (21:03 – 22:30)

The stage is set for the headline act of the evening, Franz Ferdinand. It’s a retro yet futuristic-looking design. At a minute before nine, The Breeders’ ‘Cannonball’ is belted out of the speakers as the sold-out crowd anticipates the appearance of the five band members. There’s a final check to the lead microphone, then the lights dim and the band immediately walk out on stage to the theme tune of ‘The Naked Gun’. The crowd down the front of the standing area are bouncing from the off as third single and second top ten hit ‘The Dark Of The Matinee’ starts things off with a bang.

The lighting for the opener is bright red with blasts of white strobes that pulse in time with the music. Following a good round of applause, Alex says, “Good evening, Brighton. We are Franz Ferdinand from Glasgow.” He then thanked support band Home Counties for playing. Top twenty hit ‘Walk Away’ is next. They then go straight into the first of the evening’s six songs from the latest album ‘The Human Fear’. It’s the lead single from the album ‘Audacious’.

There’s more bouncing going on near the front for their second biggest UK hit ‘Do You Want To’. Alex is showing plenty of energy on stage with his leg-splitting high jumps, changing part of the lyrics from “Here we are at the transmission party” to “Here we are at the Brighton party”. Things calm down a little for the next track ‘40’’ with Julian getting the audience to clap along to the start. They are also joining in with the “la, la, la, la, la’s”. Following another new one, ‘Build It Up’, we get a change from the setlist as ‘Jacqueline’ from the debut album gets performed earlier than expected. For this slower starting song Alex performs under the spotlight.

Next up is the spooky-sounding ‘Evil Eye’, from 2013. Then Alex switches to mandolin for another of the newer songs, the Greek jam ‘Black Eyelashes’. The rockiest song of the set is next. ‘Michael’ from their self-titled debut album. The crowd in the standing area are loving the pace of this one as they frantically jump up and down. Alex gets them clapping along to ‘Love Illumination’ with Julian and Dino adding backing vocals. Following this, we get to hear their first two singles, ‘Darts Of Pleasure’ and their biggest UK hit ‘Take Me Out’, which has to be the highlight of the evening with the band and audience bouncing along in unison, and the majority of the audience singing the song back to the band. There’s also more leg-splitting high jump action from Alex.

Next things go electronic for the catchy ‘Hooked’, which sees more strobe lighting effects. This is followed by the synth-heavy track ‘Outsiders’, with Alex playing with the crowd with his arm movements, orchestrating them to perform a Mexican wave style early in the track. At the end of the song, the entire band converges on percussion for a communal, chaotic drum solo. The band leaves the stage and returns a minute later for a five-song encore.

Alex teases the audience, asking if they would like to hear another song. He says, “It’s amazing to see people here younger than me.” He then asks, “Are there any students here?” and explains that he was once a student in Aberdeen and remarked on how cold it was up there. He then tells us about some of the students that were there. He said the next song they are going to play was inspired by one of them, Katherine, who is here tonight along with her sons, Frankie and Henry. The song is their last Top 30 hit, ‘No You Girls’. From this, they go straight into the last of the newer songs of the night, ‘Night Or Day’, another synth-heavy and catchy track that gets the crowd swaying again.

The swaying continues for the rock track, ‘The Fallen’, then it’s the bass-heavy ‘Evil And A Heathen’. The band is introduced, then it’s the usual set closer, ‘This Fire’. Towards the end of the song, Alex gets the standing section of the audience to sit or crouch down. The band also crouches down, then the audience and band all rise together as a reprise of the song finishes the energetic set. Alex says, “Thanks. We are Franz Ferdinand, and you were fantastic”.

Franz Ferdinand:

Alex Kapranos – vocals, guitar, mandolin

Dino Bardot – lead guitar, backing vocals

Julian Corrie – keyboards, guitar, backing vocals

Bob Hardy – bass

Audrey Tait – drums

Franz Ferdinand setlist:

‘The Dark Of The Matinée’ (from 2004 ‘Franz Ferdinand’ album)

‘Walk Away’ (from 2005 ‘You Could Have It So Much Better’ album)

‘Audacious’ (from 2025 ‘The Human Fear’ album)

‘Do You Want To’ (from 2005 ‘You Could Have It So Much Better’ album)

‘40’’ (from 2004 ‘Franz Ferdinand’ album)

‘Build It Up’ (from 2025 ‘The Human Fear’ album)

‘Jacqueline’ (from 2004 ‘Franz Ferdinand’ album)

‘Evil Eye’ (from 2013 ‘Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action’ album)

‘Black Eyelashes’ (from 2025 ‘The Human Fear’ album)

‘Michael’ (from 2004 ‘Franz Ferdinand’ album)

‘Love Illumination’ (from 2013 ‘Right Thoughts, Right Words, Right Action’ album)

‘Darts Of Pleasure’ (from 2004 ‘Franz Ferdinand’ album)

‘Take Me Out’ (from 2004 ‘Franz Ferdinand’ album)

‘Hooked’ (from 2025 ‘The Human Fear’ album)

‘Outsiders’ (from 2005 ‘You Could Have It So Much Better’ album)

(encore)

‘No You Girls’ (from 2009 ‘Tonight: Franz Ferdinand’ album)

‘Night Or Day’ (from 2025 ‘The Human Fear’ album)

‘The Fallen’ (from 2005 ‘You Could Have It So Much Better’ album)

‘Evil And A Heathen’ (from 2005 ‘You Could Have It So Much Better’ album)

‘This Fire’ (from 2004 ‘Franz Ferdinand’ album)

franzferdinand.com

HOME COUNTIES (20:00 – 20:32)

Tonight’s support band are Home Counties. A 6-piece experimental synth-heavy indie-pop outfit who were originally formed in Bristol and relocated to London around 2021/2. They have co-lead vocalists, Will Harrison and Lois Kelly, who harmonise on the majority of tonight’s eight-song set. They’ve released two albums so far, and tonight we get to hear four songs from each.

They enter the stage at the stroke of 8pm to good applause from the half-filled hall. There’s a quick “Brighton, how are you doing?” from Will, then they go straight into opening song ‘Take You Back’ from their second album ‘Humdrum’, which was released last October. There’s some tambourine action from Will.

Three of the band members are on synths for the second song, ‘Bethnal Green’. This one is taken from their debut album ‘Exactly As It Seems’. Will then says, “Brighton, how are you doing? We’re called Home Counties, it’s a pleasure to be here. This next one is ‘Humdrum’ and it’s off our new album.” This features more tambourine action from Will. Also from the latest album, is ‘Spain’. A groovy, spacey-sounding song that sees Will and Lois alternate on vocals.

Lois then says “Brighton, hello. We are Home Counties. It’s so great to be here. This one’s off our first album.” They perform ‘Wild Guess’ which starts off slowly with more of an elevator music feel to it. Will starts it off, Lois joins later as the song speeds up a bit, they then harmonise for the second half of the song. Will then tells us the next song is about pubs and asks “Brighton, do you like pubs?”. It’s a synth-based song that starts slow and builds. It is titled ‘Meet Me In The Flat Roof’.

The concert hall is now about two-thirds full and Will says “We’ve got two more for you, Brighton”. Both are from the debut album. ‘You Break It, You Bought It’ is another groovy track and a set highlight. Following this, Will approaches his mic to say “Thank you so much, Brighton. We have been Home Counties. Who’s excited for Franz Ferdinand?” A cheer rings out. Will continues “Thanks to them for having us on the tour. This is our last song, it’s called ‘Uptight’”. The audience clap along to this one, and during the song, Will asks “OK, Brighton, let’s see you move”. It’s another groovy song with a synth-heavy ending. As the song ends, Will says “Thank you, Brighton, we’ve been Home Counties”.

It’s been an enjoyable opening set from a band I would like to see again.

Home Counties:

Will Harrison – vocals, guitar

Lois Kelly – vocals, synths

Conor Kearney – guitar, vocals

Barn Peiser Pepin – synths, percussion, guitar

Bill Griffin – bass, vocals

Dan Hearn – drums

Home Counties setlist:

‘Take You Back’ (from 2025 ‘Humdrum’ album)

‘Bethnal Green’ (from 2024 ‘Exactly As It Seems’ album)

‘Humdrum’ (from 2025 ‘Humdrum’ album)

‘Spain’ (from 2025 ‘Humdrum’ album)

‘Wid Guess’ (from 2024 ‘Exactly As It Seems’ album)

‘Meet Me In The Flat Roof’ (from 2025 ‘Humdrum’ album)

‘You Break It, You Bought It’ (from 2024 ‘Exactly As It Seems’ album)

‘Uptight’ (from 2024 ‘Exactly As It Seems’ album)

homecountiesband.com