After 2024’s ‘Key’ album prompted a rediscovery of her solo catalogue and her first Top 10 chart position in eleven years, Alison Moyet has now announced details of a unique UK headline tour which runs through October 2026, and includes a date here in town at Brighton Dome Concert Hall. The tour will consist exclusively of songs from the Yazoo catalogue and select tracks from her acclaimed solo electronica albums ‘the minutes’ and ‘Other’.

While a handful of Yazoo hits are staples of Alison’s live sets, much of the band’s material has rarely been performed outside of their two brief tours (their 1982 breakthrough and their 2008 ‘Reconnected’ reunion). This is a unique opportunity to experience songs live that propelled their phenomenal yet short-lived run, which encompassed the seminal album ‘Upstairs At Eric’s’ (certified Platinum in both the UK and US) and their parting release ‘You And Me Both’ (No.1 in the UK).

Additionally, the tour will also feature select songs from Alison’s critically lauded solo LPs ‘the minutes’ (2013) and ‘Other’ (2017). Both albums, produced by and predominantly co-written with Guy Sigsworth, were emphatically received as triumphant creative returns to electronica making them the perfect partners for this tour.

Alison says, “Many years touring the same pool of songs and I am keen for a palate refresher. Specifying which years I will be fishing from too, I think is a grand way to serve pot luck for specific tastes. No bones…”

Ticketing information and links are available HERE. The UK pre-sale opens at 10am on Wednesday 11th March before any remaining tickets go on sale from 10am on Friday 13th March.

The October 2026 tour dates are:

4th – STOCKTON Globe

5th – LIVERPOOL Empire Theatre

6th – SHEFFIELD City Hall

8th – BRISTOL Beacon

9th – CAMBRIDGE Corn Exchange

10th – BRIGHTON Dome

12th – SOUTHEND Cliffs Pavilion

13th – PORTSMOUTH Guildhall

15th – GATESHEAD The Glasshouse

16th – MANCHESTER O2 Apollo

17th – BUXTON Opera House

19th – READING Hexagon

20th – LONDON Eventim Apollo

22nd – BIRMINGHAM Symphony Hall

23rd – NOTTINGHAM Royal Concert Hall

24th – BLACKPOOL Opera House

26th – EDINBURGH Usher Hall

27th – GLASGOW SEC Armadillo

28th – DUNDEE Caird Hall

30th – INVERNESS Eden Court

31st – ABERDEEN Music Hall

In addition, Alison will embark on a 21-date tour of North America this summer as a special guest on The Human League’s ‘Generations’ tour, alongside Soft Cell. The tour will take in iconic venues such as the Hollywood Bowl in LA and Radio City Music Hall in NY.

Alison Moyet is one of the most distinctive artists of her generation. Her blend of soaring vocals, pop hooks and astute lyricism has resulted in phenomenal success spanning more than four decades. Between YAZOO and her solo career, she has scored three UK No.1 albums and a further five Top 10 records – including a No.8 peak for her most recent album, ‘Key’, and a total of nine Top 10 singles. Her acclaim has included three BRIT Awards, the Icon Award at the Silver Clef Awards, a BASCA Gold Badge from The Ivors Academy, and a Grammy nomination.

www.alisonmoyetmusic.com