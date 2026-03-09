Brighton’s iconic Theatre Royal is set to honour one of its most remarkable figures with a blue plaque recognising Ellen Nye Chart, the theatre’s manager from 1876 to 1892. The unveiling, scheduled for June 2026, will coincide with the 150th anniversary of Ellen’s appointment and the theatre’s 219th birthday.

Ellen Nye Chart was no ordinary theatre manager. When she assumed control of the Theatre Royal following the death of her husband, Henry Nye Chart, in 1876, she inherited a struggling theatre estate valued at less than £1,500. Over the next sixteen years, Ellen transformed the venue into one of national standing, introducing innovative programming, modernising operations, and securing its financial future for decades to come.

Among her many achievements was the introduction of a year-round programme, moving beyond the traditional summer season. She also developed elaborate annual pantomimes inspired by those of London’s Drury Lane Theatre, which proved both popular and profitable. One of Ellen’s boldest innovations was the ‘flying matinee’ in 1883, which brought entire London productions — complete with star casts, scenery, and costumes — to Brighton for afternoon performances before returning to the capital for the evening show. A very modern idea and reliant on the development of the steam train.

Ellen’s financial acumen was as impressive as her artistic vision. By 1888, she had paid off the theatre’s £6,000 mortgage and a £1,600 mortgage on her home at 9 New Road. When she died in 1892, her estate was valued at £37,916 (a fortune at the time), and her funeral drew hundreds of local residents, many lining the streets to pay their respects.

Sophie Denney, Director of Theatre Royal Brighton, said: “Ellen Nye Chart’s legacy is nothing short of extraordinary. At a time when women were rarely entrusted with leadership roles, let alone given the opportunity to transform cultural institutions, Ellen not only secured our theatre’s future but elevated it. Her vision and determination set the foundation for everything the Theatre Royal is today. We are thrilled to see her finally receive the recognition she deserves.”

The blue plaque is the result of a collaboration between Theatre Royal Brighton and Brighton and Hove Women’s History Group, whose mission is to challenge sexism and prejudice by highlighting women’s contributions to Sussex’s history. The plaque will be installed on the theatre frontage, serving as a permanent reminder of Ellen’s impact on Brighton’s cultural landscape.

Born Ellen Rollinson in Islington in 1839, she met and married actor-turned-manager Henry Nye Chart in 1867 while on tour. After Henry’s death, Ellen took sole charge of the theatre and quickly demonstrated her skill as both a manager and innovator. Her influence not only enhanced the theatre’s reputation but helped to raise the profile of the then town of Brighton as a centre for high-quality performance.

Brighton and Hove Women’s History Group emphasises that recognising women like Ellen is vital in correcting historical oversight. Their work seeks to raise awareness of the city’s female pioneers and celebrate the women whose contributions have shaped Brighton & Hove.

As part of ongoing celebrations, Theatre Royal Brighton will also launch a programme of events recognising other inspiring women, past and present, who have shaped the city’s cultural scene. Full details of these events will be announced in the lead-up to the plaque unveiling.

The Theatre Royal, built in 1807, is one of the oldest theatres in the country and remains a Grade II* listed building at the heart of Brighton’s cultural quarter. Its auditorium, a prime example of regency architecture, continues to host touring plays, musicals, ballet, opera, music, comedy, and children’s shows. The venue is operated by ATG Entertainment and owes much of its survival and ongoing prominence to the pioneering leadership of Ellen Nye Chart.

The blue plaque unveiling promises to be a momentous occasion, recognising a woman whose talent, determination, and vision left an indelible mark on Brighton’s cultural life. It is a celebration not just of Ellen Nye Chart, but of the women who continue to shape the arts in the city today.

For further information, images, or interview requests, please contact Emily Byfield-Riches, Communications Manager at Theatre Royal Brighton: emilybyfieldriches@atgentertainment.com | 01273 764 412.