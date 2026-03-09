Brighton audiences are set for a thrilling dance experience as Cuban ballet star Carlos Acosta brings his fiery adaptation of Carmen to Theatre Royal Brighton from Wednesday 29 April to Saturday 2 May 2026.

Acosta’s version of the iconic opera is set to Rodion Shchedrin’s orchestration of Bizet’s score, infused with Cuban rhythms and performed by his acclaimed Havana-based company, Acosta Danza. This flamenco-Cuban-ballet mashup bursts with energy, inventive choreography, and a contemporary edge, offering a fresh and unforgettable take on a timeless story.

In this adaptation, the drama and passion of Carmen are stripped back to their raw essence. Don José falls deeply in love with the fiery Carmen, giving up everything for her. When Carmen turns her attention to the charismatic toreador Escamillo, love quickly turns to jealousy and obsession. Acosta’s sparse yet powerful staging lays bare the universal themes of desire, freedom, and heartbreak, making the story resonate for today’s audiences.

The production also celebrates Bizet’s legendary music, including Carmen’s Habanera, Don José’s Flower Song, and Escamillo’s Toreador Song, reimagined through Acosta’s Cuban lens to complement the vibrant dance.

Carlos Acosta’s Carmen is a powerful, passionate, and innovative celebration of one of the world’s most enduring stories, brought to life with Cuban fire, dramatic intensity, and extraordinary dance.

Details

Venue: Theatre Royal Brighton, New Road, Brighton BN1 1SD

Dates: Wednesday 29 April to Saturday 2 May 2026.

Timings: Running time – 1 hour 40 minutes incl. interval.

Performances run Wednesday to Saturday at 19:30, with a Saturday matinee at 14:30. The show lasts approximately 1 hour 40 minutes, including an interval.

Tickets: Tickets from £29.95 (plus booking fee)

Group bookings of ten or more can be requested online or by calling 020 7206 1174.

