People working for Brighton and Hove Museums could get a pay cut and see their terms and conditions downgraded, a union has warned.

The trust was formed to run the city’s museums and the Royal Pavilion, with staff being transferred over from Brighton and Hove City Council on the same contract terms as before .

These include the Local Government Pension Scheme and benefits such as holiday allowance, parental leave and sick pay.

But a consultation has just finished on plans to pull workers from this agreement.

Catherine Mathews, GMB Regional Organiser said: “This iconic landmark is used on all of the council’s insignia and even on their logo.

“These workers maintain the buildings and grounds of one of Brighton’s most visited tourist attractions and as such are an important revenue stream for the local economy.

“Shame on the trust for stripping staff of pay and benefits and shame on the council for allowing them to do it.

“Our members are solid and have launched a campaign entitled Your Landmark, Our Livelihoods.

“If the trust think they can declare open season on our members jobs, they have another thing coming.”

Hedley Swain, CEO at Brighton and Hove Museums, said: “We are surprised by the GMB statement, although the formal consultation period has ended, no final decisions have been made and we remain committed to continuing discussions with union representatives.

“Like many museums and cultural organisations across the country, we are facing significant financial pressures, including reduced public funding, rising operating costs and visitor numbers that have not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels.

“The proposals being discussed are a response to these external challenges.

“Our aim is to protect jobs, keep all our museum sites open and safeguard Brighton and Hove’s historic buildings and collections for the future.

“We value our staff enormously and have been working throughout the consultation to minimise the impact of any changes while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the trust.

“Once all feedback is considered, a consultation outcome document will be shared and any agreed changes will be implemented.”