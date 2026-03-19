Police and council officials have objected to a drinks licence for a bar and taproom because the premises would be in a part of Brighton where the level of crime is high.

Cosies (Brighton) Limited wants to open a venue at 10 Dyke Road, which was once Beatties Toys, then Pizza Hut and more recently an axe-throwing venture called Hatchet Harry’s.

The business, owned by Harvey Siney, 33, from Hove, wants to serve alcohol on and off the premises from 2pm to 11pm from Tuesday to Friday and from noon to 11pm at weekends.

Sussex Police and Brighton and Hove City Council objected to the application because of high crime figures, with the premises in an area that is said to be saturated with alcohol-led businesses.

Sergeant Mark Redbourn submitted an objection on behalf of Sussex Police. He said that there were 209 violent crimes within 200 metres of the venue over the previous year.

There were also 955 thefts, 20 sexual assaults, 38 robberies and 36 drug offences in the same area.

Sergeant Redbourn said: “We acknowledge that not all of these will be linked to alcohol and licensed premises.

“However, with these crime types, alcohol often plays a part, be that being under the influence of alcohol and causing crime or becoming the victim due to the person’s intoxication level.”

The premises would be in the Regency ward, in Brighton, where 683 crimes were linked to alcohol over the past year.

Sussex Police asked Mr Siney to consider seeking a restaurant licence, restricting the sale of drinks to those eating a meal. But the business wanted a café-style operation, with food merely available.

Some draft conditions were agreed. These would include displaying food menus, serving hot and cold non-alcoholic drinks and limiting stronger beer and cider to craft and specialist brands.

But Mr Siney did not want to offer table service and he did want to be able to offer food from guest caterers.

The licensing team said that the council’s policy was for cafés to operate until no later than 10pm while restaurants serving alcohol with food can remain open later.

The council’s policies also restrict new off-sales licences in and near the centre of Brighton.

Mr Siney said: “Cosies Bar and Taproom aims to provide a community-based relaxed venue for people of all walks of life to hang out, make new friends, enjoy music and conversation alongside a high-quality alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage.

“As a small, intimate venue specialising in independent craft beer and high-quality wines and spirits, Cosies’ ethos is centred around providing an enhanced customer experience.”

A licensing panel hearing is due to take place at 10am next Wednesday (25 March). The meeting is scheduled to be webcast.