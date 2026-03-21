Children at a Brighton primary school had lessons with a difference when they were given a chance to care for lambs.

The Saltdean Primary School pupils looked after animals even younger than themselves as part of a hands on learning experience.

The school worked with a local farm, BW Carr, in Ovingdean, and the South of England Agricultural Society for the Loan a Lamb project.

The school said that the children “had an unforgettable week after a group of lambs paid a special visit, turning the school grounds into a little slice of the countryside”.

The project gave pupils the chance to meet a ewe and lambs up close, learn how they’re cared for and better understand life on local farms.

The school said: “For many of the children, it was their first time being so close to animals like this and the excitement was clear to see, especially as they made home on our school field for the week.

“From gentle strokes to curious questions and caring for them with regular food, water and hay top ups, the visit sparked plenty of smiles – and a few surprised squeals.”

Matt Coyne, the forest school leader at the school, said: “It’s been such a special experience for the children.

“You can see their confidence grow as they interact with the lambs – and it’s opened up some really valuable conversations about farming, food and the countryside around us.”

The school added: “The visit also highlights the strong connection between the school and the local rural community, helping children understand more about the farms and landscapes that surround them.

“With many pupils having limited opportunities to experience farm life first-hand, bringing the lambs into school has offered a simple but powerful way to build that connection and create memories that will last well beyond the week.

“Safe to say, it’s been a week full of mucky boots, big smiles and memories that will last a lifetime.”