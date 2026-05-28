The author of a new book about the Brighton trunk murders is to speak about the case at the Old Police Cells Museum tomorrow (Friday 29 May).

Jonathan Oates is a researcher and author of several true crime books including the best-selling John Christie of Rillington Place.

His new book is called The Brighton Trunk Murders, published by Naker Street Studio.

Dr Oates, an archivist by profession, is said to have produced the first properly researched and comprehensive account of the two crimes that became known as the Brighton trunk murders.

He said: “In 1934, the corpses of two women were found in trunks in Brighton. No one was ever convicted of either murder.

“The first one to be found was never identified. Over the years several suspects have emerged.

“As to the second, the killer was identified but got away with murder and later confessed.

“This new examination of these crimes draws heavily on the case files at the National Archives and East Sussex Record Office and is the most comprehensive to date.”

Dr Oates is giving a talk at Brighton Town Hall tomorrow morning, signing books and taking part in a guided tour of the Old Police Cells Museum in the town hall basement.

For more information, click here.